Get Apple Music free for six months (not in India)
Science
If you have been looking out for an offer or discount on Apple Music, the premium music streaming service that the company offers, then now is your time.
The Cupertino giant has launched a limited-period Christmas deal offering the first six months of Apple Music for free.
Here's all you need to know about the offer and the steps to redeem it.
Offer
Apple Music subscription via Shazam
Apple Music already offers a free three-month-long trial to let users explore and enjoy its services.
But, now, the company is making this deal even better by offering an additional three months through Shazam, the popular music identification service it had acquired back in 2018.
So, if you subscribe to Apple Music via Shazam, you'd get six months of the service without paying anything.
Steps
How to get this offer?
If you are a new user, download Shazam and log-in with your credentials.
Then, using the app, identify some songs and tap on the 'Library' button given on the top.
After this, head to the 'Recent Shazams' list, select any of the played songs and hit the 'Open in Apple Music' button.
Here, you will get a prompt for the six-month Apple Music offer.
Information
That prompt will redirect to Apple Music, apply offer
Once you will tap on the 'Try it free' button shown on the prompt, Shazam will redirect you to Apple Music and a promo code will automatically be redeemed in the service, extending the three-month trial to six months.
Details
Even existing Apple Music users can get this offer
As 9To5Mac reports, the Christmas offer even applies to people who are already subscribed to Apple Music.
However, to avail it, you have to first cancel your current subscription, disconnect the app from Shazam, and re-subscribe using the aforementioned steps.
Also, do note that you will only get an additional three-month subscription, as you have already exhausted the original three-month trial.
Availability
Offer until the end of 2019, but not in India
Apple's free Music subscription offer will run until the end of 2019, which means there is enough time to grab the deal and enjoy unlimited free music for the next few months.
However, the sad part is, the offer is only available for those in the US, the UK, and Canada. Indians (living in India) cannot avail it, at least not as of now.
Information
Apple's effort to boost its services business
Apple's move comes as part of a larger effort to lure more takers and boost its services business. To recall, the company is also said to be planning a joint bundle offering packages of multiple services, including Music and TV+, at discounted prices.