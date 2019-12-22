OPPO launches two new budget friendly smartphones: Details here
Science
As an addition to its wallet-friendly A series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched the A91 and A8 handsets in its home country.
The former is a premium mid-ranger featuring a 48MP quad rear camera setup, AMOLED screen, and an under-display fingerprint reader, while the latter arrives as a budget friendly offering.
Reportedly, both the models will hit the Indian shelves soon.
Design and display
A look at both the handsets
Both OPPO A91 and A8 offer a familiar waterdrop notched design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the former houses a quad camera setup, while the latter offers a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Further, the A91 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader, while the A8 comes with a bigger 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad-lens rear camera setup on the A91 comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing.
The A8, however, offers triple rear cameras including a 12MP main sensor, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The former offers a 16MP front-facing snapper, while the latter houses an 8MP selfie camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A91 is powered by a Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the A8 draws power from a Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
The former packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology, while the latter houses a bigger 4,230mAh battery which is claimed to last for 14 hours.
Information
Connectivity options and sensor details
Both OPPO A91 and A8 offer latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that, they pack all the standard sensors including an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, and e-compass.
How much?
And, what about pricing and availability?
As for the pocket pinch, the OPPO A91 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,000) for the solo 8GB/128GB model, while the budget friendly A8 costs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000) for the lone 4GB/128GB variant.
There is no official word on the availability of these phones in India yet. But, according to reports both he model will hit the Indian shelves soon.