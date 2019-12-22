Poco F2 likely to launch in 2020, company head teases
Science
After going silent for more than a year, Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, finally appears to be gearing up for a return.
The global head of the company, which made headlines worldwide with its first affordable flagship Poco F1 in 2018, has hinted that Poco might be returning with its successor very soon.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Response
Poco head Alvin Tse's response on brand's future
When quizzed about the future of the Poco brand on Twitter, Alvin Tse, the GM of Xiaomi Indonesia and the global head of Pocophone, tweeted out: "You will hear more from Poco in 2020".
The post appears to have been taken down now, but the remark clearly indicates that the company will launch a new device, presumably the Poco F2, in the coming months.
Concerns
Questions have been raised over Poco's future lately
Originally, Poco F2 was rumored to debut as a rebranded avatar of Redmi K20 Pro in the sub-25k price bracket.
However, the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India and the subsequent departure of Poco's operational head Jai Mani led many to posit that Xiaomi could be thinking of scrapping the value brand for other affordable flagships in its main lineup.
Specifications
No word on specs of Poco F2 as of now
While the latest comment from Pocophone's head comes as a ray of hope for the fans of the Poco brand, it remains unclear when exactly the device will debut or what specs it will have on offer.
The phone will probably offer Snapdragon 855+ chipset with a notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera, and triple rear cameras, but nothing is confirmed as of now.
Upcoming models
Xiaomi has got some interesting phones on the way
When and if Xiaomi launches Poco F1, it will be interesting to see how the device is positioned in the market.
The company is already selling Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro at Rs. 25,000 an is also planning to launch Mi Note 10 next month in India.
So, along with other phones, Poco F2 will go against its own siblings too.