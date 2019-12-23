Realme X50 5G's battery to charge 70% in 30 minutes
Science
After introducing its first-ever flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro, the Chinese tech giant Realme is working to launch its first 5G handset, the X50 5G, in its home country.
The company has posted an official teaser, confirming that the upcoming phone will come with an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology which will charge the built-in battery to 70% in 30 minutes.
Cooling system
The upcoming phone will also get an advanced cooling system
Realme had confirmed that the X50 5G will pack Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes with an integrated 5G modem and new cores that generate plenty of heat.
So, to overcome the problem, the phone will feature an advanced cooling system with a five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system which will cover 100% of the core heat source, along with an 8mm ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube.
Design and display
The X50 5G to come with a dual punch-hole design
As far as its specifications are concerned, the phone is likely to come with an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out to accommodate dual selfie cameras.
On the rear, it will house vertically stacked quad camera module and an LED flash.
Besides that, it is tipped to offer a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme X50 5G is likely to offer quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary lens. However, the details about the other lenses are not known as of now.
Up front, the display cut-out is expected to house a 32MP main sensor, along with a secondary 8MP lens, presumably a depth sensor.
Internals
All the important stuff
The X50 5G will be powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. As for the memory options, it could offer upto 12GB RAM and 128GB storage.
It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.
Furthermore, it would offer all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Type-C port.
Information
The smartphone could go official next month
Realme has not revealed the exact launch date of the X50 5G as of now. However, several reports suggest that the Chinese tech giant will introduce the handset in its home country in January 2020.