OnePlus Red Cable Club reward program launched in India
OnePlus has launched a Red Cable Club membership program in India as a new initiative that promises to reward members with exclusive benefits.
The program is available for all OnePlus smartphone users (from OnePlus 7T Pro to the OnePlus One) and comes with benefits such as the Red Cable Jackpot, OnePlus Care Benefits, and free Cloud storage.
Here are more details.
How to become a Red Cable Club member?
If you own OnePlus 6 or newer model, you just have to update to the latest build of OxygenOS and log in with your OnePlus account details for automatic registration.
Meanwhile, if you are using a OnePlus 3-series or 5-series handset, you can register via the OnePlus Community app. Similarly, OnePlus X, 2, One phone users can sign up via the OnePlus Care app.
Red Cable Club members get exclusive benefits
Once you become a Red Cable Club member, you can avail some exclusive benefits including a chance to participate in the Red Cable Jackpot, OnePlus Care Benefits like free 1-year extended warranty and a 50% discount on battery replacement, as well as complimentary Cloud storage.
Everything to know about the Red Cable Jackpot
The Red Cable Jackpot is a lucky draw that will be hosted once a day until December 31, 2019.
Under this draw, you can win curated gift boxes each worth Rs. 1 lakh and 50% discount vouchers on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.
Notably, it is available for all models running Android 10 and you can participate in the draw from your membership profile page.
Here's a look at all the OnePlus Care Benefits
As a OnePlus Red Cable Club member, you can avail additional OnePlus Care Benefits for free depending on the phone model.
If you're using OnePlus 6T or newer model, you can get a free 1-year extended warranty. Similarly, for OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, and 6, there's a 50% discount on battery replacement.
The company is also offering attractive upgrade offers for all models.
You also get free 50GB of Cloud storage for 1-year
All members also get a free 50GB cloud storage for 1 year, allowing you to save around 10,000 photos in the cloud. However, this benefit is available for OnePlus 6 and onwards for now and will be offered to more devices with upcoming updates.