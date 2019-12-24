Realme to launch a more affordable variant of X2 Pro
Rivaling Redmi K20 Pro, the Chinese tech giant Realme is working to launch a more affordable variant of its first-ever flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro, in India.
In the latest update, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has posted a tweet revealing that the company would launch a cheaper 6GB/64GB variant of the handset sometime soon.
Here are more details.
First, here's the official tweet
Design is what #realme is always good at.— Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) December 21, 2019
Time to reveal the 'Master' surprises:
Introducing #realmeX2Pro:
🎁Concrete Red Brick Master editions.
🎁6+64GB variant also coming soon.
Master edition sale starts 8:55 PM, 24th Dec on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Z3ZqvEQqrK
Master Edition
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today
Sheth also revealed that the X2 Pro Master Edition, which was launched alongside the standard X2 Pro model, will go on sale starting 8:55pm on December 24.
The handset, priced at Rs. 34,999, is internally the same as the standard model. It has been created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and will be available in Red Brick and Concrete finishes with frosted glass finish.
Design
Meanwhile, here's what Realme X2 Pro offers
The X2 Pro comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design with an ultra-slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient finished glass panel houses quad cameras and dual-LED flash.
The phone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
In addition, it also houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Camera
The smartphone offers 64MP quad rear cameras for shutterbugs
The quad rear cameras on the Realme X2 Pro include a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, the smartphone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Realme X2 Pro packs top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, paired with upto 12GB RAM and upto 256GB of storage.
The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC Flash Charge (50W) fast-charging technology.
Besides that, it offers all the latest connectivity options, such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
How much?
Finally, what about pricing?
According to reports, the upcoming 6GB/64GB variant of the Realme X2 Pro will be priced at Rs. 27,999. There is no word regarding its availability in India, but the handset will go on sale sometime soon, like Sheth mentioned.
Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the handset are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.