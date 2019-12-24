Uninstall ToTok messenger, it is UAE's surveillance app
Science
When Israeli malware was caught spying on WhatsApp chats of thousands of activists, journalists, and academicians, we knew that the nightmares of dystopian state surveillance are coming to life.
Now, a messaging app dubbed ToTok is making those fears worse; it is claimed to be a spy tool of the United Arab Emirates government and should, therefore, be uninstalled immediately.
Here are the details.
ToTok messenger
ToTok: Messaging platform for those in the UAE
Since its launch in July, ToTok grew insanely popular in the UAE, thanks to its ability to let people communicate, be it chat or video call, with the rest of the world.
The UAE government has banned apps like WhatsApp and Skype, which gave the new app (that didn't even require VPN) a window to thrive quickly in the country.
Information
10 million installs in four months
While ToTok had most users in the UAE, it also gained popularity in other countries - to the point that it was ranked top-trending on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in many regions. In all, the platform raked in nearly 10 million installs.
Allegation
Then, US intelligence officials suggested ToTok was UAE's spy tool
Everything was going fine for ToTok, but then, intelligence officials of the US told The New York Times that the free app, which looks like any other innocuous messaging platform, is actually a spy tool of the United Arab Emirates.
They claimed that the app has been using its permissions and covertly funneling information back to officials in the UAE government.
Allegation
What kind of information ToTok was accused of stealing?
ToTok used the permissions given for weather updates to mine the location of people.
Beyond that, it also informed the UAE government about voice/text messages of the users and their connections.
"You don't need to hack... if you can get people to download this app," former NSA hacker Patrick Wardle told NYT. "By uploading contacts, video chats, location, what more intelligence do you need?"
Action
Google and Apple have taken down the app
Following the revelation on Sunday, Google and Apple came into action and took down the messaging app from their respective app stores.
Now, that reduces the threat of the platform, but if you still have it installed on your smartphone, then the chances are, you are giving away personal sensitive data to the UAE government - without having a clue about it.
ToTok's response
ToTok says it's working to bring the app back
ToTok has not commented on the allegations of spying or clarified its stance on the matter.
In a recent statement, the company only highlighted its humongous user base and said that it is working with Google and Apple to bring the app back.
Either way, until more details come out, we'd recommend uninstalling this app and staying as far away from it as possible.