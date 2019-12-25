New Google Pay offer: Collect these stamps, win Rs. 2,020
Science
The stamps are back on Google Pay!
Yes, after the success of 'Stamp wali Diwali,' the Google-owned payments platform is running another stamp collection campaign to engage and reward its users.
The new offer, dubbed Welcome 2020, has gone live on the Android/iOS app of the service, and this time, it is offering cash rewards up to Rs. 2,020.
Here are the details.
Game
Play 'Welcome 2020' game on Google Pay
Just like the last time, the Welcome 2020 offer requires you to collect seven stamps on the platform by engaging in different activities.
This includes things like paying bills worth at least Rs. 300 on Google Pay, recharging mobiles with at least Rs. 98, inviting a friend to Google Pay, or sending at least Rs. 98 to a merchant or another Google Pay user.
Stamps
These are the stamps you have to collect
The seven stamps include three in the bottom tier - Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses.
Then, there are three more in the middle-tier - Toffee, Selfie, and Pizza - and one - Disco - in the top-tier, which is the rarest to find.
Once you collect all seven, you become eligible to win assured cash reward between Rs. 202 and Rs. 2,020.
Assured stamps
You can get assured stamps with certain tasks
Google says that you can get assured toffee stamp by making your first eligible bill payment during the offer period.
Similarly, if you get a friend onboard Google Pay during the offer period or complete an eligible recharge, you could get an assured DJ and Pizza stamp, respectively.
Notably, this would apply just once and all other stamps would be distributed at random.
Period
Offer running till December 31
The offer will be running till December 31, which means you still have a week to collect the seven stamps.
It is also worth noting that Google will be giving additional prizes, including scratch cards, vouchers, and lucky draw tickets, as you complete each tier of stamps.
Plus, you could also use tricks like scanning 2020 and listening to ads for grabbing stamps daily.