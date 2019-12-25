This Christmas, bring 'AR Santa' to your home: Here's how
Google is celebrating Christmas 2019 in its own 'tech-ish' way.
The company recently released a bunch of festive games and videos, and now, to up the ante, it is bringing Santa Claus into homes.
Yes, you heard that right. This holiday season, the search giant has coded a way for you to invite a life-sized Santa right into your house.
Here's all about it.
AR Santa
Meet Google's AR Santa
Google is leveraging the power of augmented reality (AR) to bring a dancing life-sized model of Santa Claus into your home.
The company has introduced a search feature that uses the AR tech of your phone and reproduces a 3D Santa that could be seen in any open space, be it your room or garden, through the camera viewfinder of the device.
Use
How to bring AR Santa into room?
To produce the Santa, use an ARCore-ready Android phone or ARKit-ready iPhone and Google 'Santa search' on it.
Then, tap on 'View in 3D' on the first result to get an on-screen 3D model of Santa Claus.
Finally, click on the 'View in your space' button and map the surface using your phone's camera to reproduce the AR Santa in your room.
Options
You can resize Santa, take screenshots
Once the AR model of Santa is superimposed in your surroundings, you can use the camera viewfinder to increase or decrease its size or change its position.
There is also a camera button to take pictures of AR Santa in your room and share them later with friends, family.
Notably, Google offers a similar search feature to provide detailed information about select animals.
Other games
Google also has other festive games
Along with AR Santa, Google has released many other festive season games to spread smiles.
You can check all the features and try them here (https://santatracker.google.com/), including the latest Santa Tracker, which shows all the places he's been to and the places he's going to visit.
The Tracker Map shows how many gifts Santa has delivered and when he's going to visit you.