Soon, Microsoft could change how Windows Updates are delivered
Microsoft has long been pushing biannual feature upgrades for Windows 10.
The work has improved the OS, but at the same time, it has also increased the probability of more bugs.
Now, a new leak indicates that the company could change its update delivery system to let users grab just the good stuff from future Windows releases.
Current issue
Currently, Windows updates take a lot of time
When Microsoft releases a feature update for Windows 10, it has to be installed as a complete package.
The computer issues a notification about the update's availability, then downloads and installs it by booting the computer.
Now, the thing is, the process takes a lot of time and introduces all the features, even the unnecessary ones, and bugs associated with them at once.
Solution
Microsoft could be working on a solution
To tackle this issue and give users a bit more control over updates, Microsoft is apparently working on a way to split the features of future releases and deliver them individually through Windows Store.
The report of this capability has been suggested by popular leaker WalkingCat on the basis of two dummy Microsoft apps recently spotted on the Windows Store.
Here's the tweet from WalkingCat
the "Windows Feature Experience Pack" dummy app in the store recently changed its icon to a download icon, so its basically the "downloadable" part of Windows https://t.co/QYcXn66NGc— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) December 21, 2019
Apps
What these apps do?
The apps in question, Windows Feature Experience Pack and Client.Extensions, do not work or even carry a description at the moment.
However, the WalkingCat implied that one of them may eventually be used to download major Windows features, say like a Dark Mode, in the future.
This would not just save the user's time but also prevent them from the mess of unnecessary features.
Comment
No word from Microsoft on the matter
So far, Microsoft has not commented on whether it will replace huge and mandatory Windows updates (requiring long reboots) with smaller Microsoft Store-based downloads.
However, if the company goes ahead with this, it will be a much better solution to keep users engaged without the problem of bugs/glitches that have grown significantly over the last few releases.