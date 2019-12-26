WhatsApp for iPhone to get these new features soon
Science
WhatsApp constantly adds new features to its platform, making the messaging app more functional and secure for billions of users.
In the latest development, the Facebook-owned company has rolled out a new beta update (version 2.20.10.23) for its iOS users which brings features such as support for Haptic Touch, Low Data Mode, and Contact Integration.
Here are more details.
Feature #1
WhatsApp for iPhone gets Haptic Touch support
The latest beta update is compiled using the latest SDK, meaning WhatsApp will start supporting all the iOS 13 features soon.
With this update, Haptic Touch will now be available for chat and media preview and some UI elements.
Moreover, when you send/receive location co-ordinates on WhatsApp, the map will appear in the dark theme, provided the default system theme is set to dark.
Feature #2
Low Data Mode
WhatsApp for iPhone is also getting support for iOS 13's Low Data Mode. When this feature is enabled, compatible apps will reduce the amount of cellular data usage.
With this feature, WhatsApp will automatically stop downloading media files (like videos, voice messages, and documents) through mobile data.
However, to disable Low Data Mode on WhatsApp, you'll have to disable the feature on your iPhone.
Other highlights
Contacts Integration and new Chat Badge
This beta update uses the new iOS share sheet to quickly share files with your recent and frequent contacts. When you share a media file, an automatic suggestion of your top contacts will pop up.
Further, the new update also fixes an error wherein an incorrect chat badge would appear after the number of messages crossed 999. Now, users will see a "999+" badge.
Information
All features will be available in the next stable update
According to WABetaInfo, all the features and changes seen in the beta update will be made available for eligible iOS users via the 2.20.10 official update. However, the Dark Mode is still under development and it won't be offered in the next App Store update.