How to dispose of old electronics in a responsible way?
Science
As technology is advancing at a greater pace, new products, especially electronics, with enhanced features are getting launched almost every day.
While many people upgrade to the latest electronic devices frequently, most of them often fail to recycle/discard old devices in an environment-friendly manner. However, it is essential to dispose of the old electronics responsibly.
Here's how you can manage e-waste.
Categories
Sort your electronic devices or e-waste into three categories
Before disposing of old appliances/devices and electronic/electrical waste, sort them into three categories based on size and toxicity: bulky, hazardous, and non-hazardous.
Refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, etc. that are too big to carry to a disposal center yourself come under the bulky category. Light bulbs, batteries, monitors/screens, toner cartridges, etc. are hazardous while cables, chargers, laptops, phones, microwaves, etc. fall into the non-hazardous category.
E-waste
Decide whether you want to dispose of items or recycle
While it is better to dispose of e-waste promptly, one can choose to store it safely at home for some time in case they are unable to do so immediately.
However, one should ensure that batteries and other hazardous items are stored separately so that they don't contaminate other waste or anything else in the house. Alternatively, they can recycle whichever items are recyclable.
Disposal options #1
Next, choose a way to dispose of the e-waste
There are a number of ways in which one can dispose of e-waste in India. One can leave the items at e-waste drop-off bins offered by NGOs/CSR organizations. This is recommended only for discarding non-hazardous waste.
Alternatively, one can go to e-waste collection centers in their city. One must declare any hazardous material/items. This option is the best for disposing of hazardous waste.
Disposal options #2
You can also exchange your old devices if possible
There are many NGOs and other organizations nowadays that offer door-to-door collection services for e-waste. One can contact them and schedule a pick-up for their old electronics.
Another option to get rid of old devices/appliances like mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. is to exchange them for new products. Apart from online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, offline stores also have exchange offers.
Details
Here are some e-waste service providers
Today, there are many NGOs, CSR initiatives, and other organizations apart from local municipal bodies that offer e-waste services across the country.
Some of the popular service providers include: BMC E-Waste Centre (for Mumbai): 1800-102-1020; SAAHAS (for Bengaluru and some other Indian cities): 7349737586; Croma E-Care (across India): 7207666000; and Namo eWaste (for Delhi-NCR): 1800-123-5124.