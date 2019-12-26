Soon, Google Photos will let you zoom in on videos
After Lens-powered search functions, Google is gearing up to add another handy capability into Photos - Video Zooming.
The feature, spotted in the latest release of Google Photos, had long been missing from the photo-backup service and could prove useful if you tend to shoot clips in crowded places.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Feature
Video Zooming to make video viewing easier
The new video zooming capability will work in the same way as photo zooming (a feature that has been around for years) and let you zoom in on objects and people featured in a video.
It will help you take a closer look at specific people or objects recorded from a far-off distance, say, like a concert performer on the stage.
Use
How you will be able to zoom in on videos?
In order to zoom in on a video, you would just have to use the pinch-to-zoom gesture (similar to the one used in photos) when a video is playing in Google Photos.
The feature would work for both vertical and horizontal orientation videos, but do keep in mind that it still has to be enabled in the app, which might take a bit.
Roll out
Roll out timeline remains unclear at this stage
The video zooming feature was spotted during a teardown of Google Photos v4.33 by XDA-Developers.
They had to enable the feature manually to test it out, meaning you still can't try the function, even with the latest version of Google Photos.
Google has not commented on the development either, so there is no saying when it would become publicly accessible.
Other features
Other fancy features introduced in Google Photos
While the launch of video zooming remains unclear, it is not the only thing that has been added to Google Photos.
Prior to this, the service had received the ability to allow instant messaging, like any other messaging platform, as well as the ability to search from screenshots (powered by Lens) and manually tag people in photos.