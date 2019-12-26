Realme to launch its first-ever fitness band in early 2020
Science
OPPO's spin-off Realme is working to expand its product line-up with the launch of its first-ever fitness band next year. According to Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, the health-focused wearable will arrive in the country in the first half of 2020.
The announcement comes just days after the company launched its first-ever truly wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air.
Official word
Realme fitness band is already in the works
In the latest episode (number 13) of Ask Madhav, a monthly series where Realme users and fans can ask questions from the top executive, Sheth has confirmed that the fitness band is "in works" and we might see one in the first half of 2020.
However, at present, there is no information available about the design, features, and specifications of the upcoming wearable.
Rivals
Realme's fitness band will face tough competition
Notably, the market for fitness bands and smartwatches is growing faster than ever. In India, Realme's band will take on Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 4 that comes with a touchscreen AMOLED display, activity and swim tracking, health monitoring, and up to 20 days of battery.
Realme will also face competition from OnePlus which has rebooted its plan to launch a fitness band-cum-smartwatch next year.
Truly wireless
Meanwhile, here's recalling Realme Buds Air
Coming to the Realme Buds Air, it looks identical to the Apple AirPods and is available in three color options: Yellow, White, and Black.
It supports intelligent touch operation, meaning you can control calls, manage music, and launch voice assistant with a touch. The earbuds also offers wear detection for automatic play/pause, 12mm bass boost driver, and a dedicated gaming mode.
Highlight feature
The Buds Air can be charged wirelessly
The Realme Buds Air offers three hours of music playback on a single charge. However, with the charging-cum-carry case, you get an additional charge of up to 17 hours. The case can be charged via Type-C port or wirelessly with a Qi-based charger.
It is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale on December 30 at 12pm via Realme.com.