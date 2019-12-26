OnePlus might launch its first foldable phone in January
Science
Earlier this month OnePlus announced that it would host a special event at the upcoming CES 2020 where it would unveil a Concept One device.
Since then, several speculations have followed about this device, ranging from a hole-less, button-less handset to a futuristic smartphone with an in-screen camera.
However, a report now claims that Concept One will actually be a foldable phone.
Here's more.
Concept design
OnePlus Concept One could be a tablet-like device
Citing market watchers, The Korea Herald reports that the OnePlus Concept One will be a foldable-display smartphone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Motorola RAZR, and Huawei Mate X.
However, it remains to be seen if OnePlus will adopt a vertical folding design like the Fold and Mate X or a horizontal clamshell-like fold we saw on the reincarnated RAZR.
Faster charging
The device is also said to debut new technologies
According to speculations, the OnePlus Concept One might also introduce new technologies that are yet to be launched in the commercial market. The concept folding phone will support 40W or higher power wireless charging and 100W wired flash-charging.
Notably, Xiaomi has already showcased 100W fast-charging while Vivo has demonstrated a faster 120W Super FlashCharge solution that can charge a 4,000mAh battery in 13 minutes.
Information
OnePlus Concept One could feature in-screen selfie camera as well
According to reports, OnePlus Concept One can feature an in-screen selfie camera to offer an uninterrupted all-screen design. Moreover, it could also offer a full-screen fingerprint recognition system that allows you to unlock the phone by placing the finger anywhere on the screen.
Main events
The OnePlus special event will be hosted on January 7
OnePlus has already sent out invites for the special event that will be hosted at the upcoming CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7-10. Meanwhile, over the coming days, we could see some more teasers about the Concept One phone.
Alongside OnePlus, Samsung has also scheduled an event at CES 2020 where it would announce a novel AI-based product called NEON.