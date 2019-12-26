#TechBytes: Some fun tricks you can try on Echo speaker
Science
Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo device can be a really powerful digital aide - if you know how to use it.
Now, we all know the basic Alexa commands to get things like food ordering and cab booking started, but in order to get the most out of the digital assistant, there are some special tricks.
Let's take a look at them.
Trick #1
Use Alexa to make calls from your Echo
Amazon offers Alexa-to-Alexa calling between Echo devices as well as phones running Android 5.0+ or iOS 9+.
You just have to use the Communicate tab of the Alexa app to verify/link your phone number with the Alexa.
Once that is done, simply say 'Alexa, call (contact's name) mobile or Echo' and the device will make call, without requiring you to pick up your phone.
Trick #2
Send voice messages to friends, family
You can also use your Echo device to send voice messages to friends, family members who also use an Alexa-powered device.
For this, you just have to say 'Alexa, send a voice message to (contact's name)' and speak out the message before confirming the same to Alexa for sending.
Notably, the device also lets you check in voice messages sent by other users.
Trick #3
Play shows on Fire TV devices
If you own Fire TV, you can link it with Echo to play shows/movies with simple commands like 'Play Man in the High Castle on Fire TV.'
To link, head over to Settings > TV & Video on the Alexa app, tap the '+' button next to Fire TV, select 'Link another device' and choose your Fire TV and Echo device to link them.
Trick #4
Play music in multiple rooms
If you have multiple Echo devices at home, you can configure them to play music at the same time.
To do this, head over to the Alexa app's Devices section, tap on the '+' icon, and select 'Set up multi-room music'.
Now, create a new group and add multiple Echo devices, giving Alexa the ability to play music on them at the same time.
Trick #5
Listen to Kindle books on Echo
Another thing Alexa can be used for is reading books aloud.
You just have to say "Alexa, read my (book title)" and the assistant will start reading it to you or continue from where you left off.
The feature may not work for every title, but you can see the books Alexa can read by heading to the Kindle section of the Alexa app.