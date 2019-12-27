OPPO Reno 3-series launched with dual 5G support, quad cameras
Expanding its portfolio of premium smartphones, OPPO has launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro in China.
While both the models offer dual-mode 5G connectivity and pack quad cameras, the Pro version has a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz display and the vanilla Reno 3 debuts MediaTek's new Dimensity 1000L processor with a regular 60Hz screen.
Design and display
OPPO Reno 3 series: At a glance
The OPPO Reno 3 Pro features a curved display with a punch-hole design, while the standard Reno 3 sport a familiar waterdrop notched screen.
The Pro variant offers an HDR10+ 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while Reno 3 gets a 60Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.
Further, both models come with in-screen fingerprint readers and Gorilla Glass 6 protection (front).
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Reno 3 Pro's quad rear camera setup comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (116-degree FoV) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The standard model also gets a similar setup but with a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor.
On the front, both phones come with a 32MP camera for taking selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Internals
Under the hood
The Reno 3 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 765G chipset while the standard Reno 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L processor. Further, both models get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.
Under the hood, both handsets pack a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support and run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.
Key details
Pricing and availability
The Reno 3 costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,999) for the 12GB/128GB model. The Pro model starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration.
Notably, both the models will go on sale in China starting December 31.