Now, YouTube lets you edit uploaded videos, address copyright claims
Science
In a major move to aid creators, YouTube is bringing a tool that would help them address copyright claims more easily than before.
The tool, dubbed Assisted Trim, will help the creators check and remove the portion claimed in a video, without actually taking it down from the video streaming service.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Issues
Copyright issues have long been troubling creators
For years, YouTube creators have been dealing with the problems associated with copyright claims.
More often than not, when someone claims to own a certain part of YouTube video, Content ID - YouTube's automated cross-checking system - unlists the clip and demonetizes it effectively.
This leaves the creator no easy option but to edit the video, remove the copyrighted part, and upload it again.
Information
Even disputing a claim hasn't been that fruitful
Even choosing to dispute a claim by deeming it as erroneous doesn't always help, as the process is pretty complicated and copyright owners mostly get the final say in the matter.
Tool
Now, YouTube is introducing Assisted Trim for help
To make things a tad easier, YouTube is launching Assisted Trim as part of an update for YouTube Studio Dashboard - the digital backend for creators.
The feature, as the name suggests, identifies and highlights the part of a video that's been claimed.
Then, you can use its 'Trim out segment' option to cut the copyrighted portion in question and release the claim.
Endpoints
Currently, video endpoints are chosen by Content ID
At present, the start and "endpoints of the edit [are] pre-set to where the claimed content appears in the video," which means you could lose information cards, ad breaks and end screens.
However, the video giant says that it is also working on a more flexible option, which would let them adjust endpoints manually and remove the portion that makes most sense.
Other features
Other things also included in Studio update
Along with Assisted Trim, YouTube Studio update also brings a new 'Restrictions' sections in video feed to help creators see which of their videos have been affected by copyright claims.
Notably, the platform has also added a new interface on the main dashboard that immediately shows any active copyright strikes (different from claims) and details about how to resolve them.
Quote
Here's what YouTube said about its new information panel
"We're also providing more transparency about the content of the copyright takedown than ever before, now surfacing the specific description of the copyrighted work provided by the claimant in the takedown notice," YouTube said in a blog post.
Promise
Many more updates coming 2020
The work done by YouTube here is just the start of what is to come in the near future.
YouTube says that it has got many more updates planned for 2020 to make things a bit clearer for creators and help them deal with the mess of copyright issues, especially from big companies and music labels like Universal Music.