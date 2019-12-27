Now, there is a VR glove to feel virtual objects
Science
With CES 2020 just days away, tech companies have started to announce what they are planning to showcase at the biggest trade show in the world.
While there are several companies and many products, some stand out completely such as Teslasuit and its fancy VR glove, a device capable of letting people feel virtual objects.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Glove
Teslasuit VR glove: What is it?
After developing and launching a full-body haptic feedback suit in 2018, Teslasuit is moving ahead with the Teslasuit Glove.
The VR device employs a range of sensors and technologies to let users feel the virtual texture with haptic feedback.
So, essentially, using it, a person gets the impression of touch, holding, and interacting with digital objects.
Information
How it gives sensation of touching virtual objects
Teslasuit Glove uses a set of nine electrodes on each finger (among other technologies) to give the feeling of touching a surface, The Verge reported. Plus, its exoskeleton creates the resistance and vibration that one feels while interacting with a solid object.
Data gathering
Plus, it captures the biometric data at the same time
While letting users feel the virtual world is one element of Teslasuit Glove, the other part is data capturing.
As the wearer uses the glove, the device tracks his hand (complete with wrist and fingers) and captures its motion in 3D.
Plus, it even records the wearer's pulse and other biometric data indicating the level of stress they might be feeling from virtual experiences.
Application
How this glove would be useful?
The most basic use of the device is in the gaming and entertainment industry where it could be used for feeling different elements of VR games.
But, as the primary use case, the Teslasuit team is targeting the device at professional simulation scenarios like astronaut/military training, medical rehabilitation, education, and other fields where simulation and data gathering might be needed.
Shipping
Teslasuit will start shipping the glove in 2020 itself
Teslasuit plans to start shipping the glove late in 2020, but as of now, there is no word on how much this thing will cost.
The fully-body suit from the company, which offers similar haptic feedback and data gathering capabilities, has been priced at $5,000, so we can expect the new device to cost a little less.
Teslasuit will share more details at CES.