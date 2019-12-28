Meet Mag1, world's smallest laptop (with a touchpad)
If you're looking for a light and small notebook with decent enough capabilities, you might want to take a look at Mag1, the smallest laptop in the world with a touchpad.
The machine is nearly as small as a simple A5 sheet and weighs far less than 1kg, making a tempting package for people who are always on the go.
Here's all about it.
Notebook
Mag1: A sleek and slim notebook
While most ultra-portable notebooks weigh around 1.2-1.5kgs, Mag1, developed by Chinese company Magic Ben, reimagines the idea of ultra-portability. The device weighs 700 grams.
The notebook packs more components than MacBook but measures just at 20.7 x 14.6 x 1.8cm - as big as an A5 sheet. It even includes standard connectivity options, including USB 3.0, Type-C, HDMI ports, and a MicroSD reader.
Internals
Powerful internals for seamless day-to-day usage
Along with a sleek and slim profile, Mag1 packs strong enough internals to handle day-to-day usage.
This includes an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) as well as a fairly big 30AHr battery, which could, theoretically, churn out around 7 hours of usage on a single charge, according to the company.
Features
Plus, you get touch screen, fingerprint scanning, and more
Normally, you don't expect high-end hardware features with a notebook so small, but Mag1 delivers almost everything, at least on paper.
It has a touchscreen display, an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. It also bundles in fingerprint scanning capabilities as well as a M.2 port.
The keyboard is a little small, but it's backlit and there's also Stylus support.
Price
You have to pay $790 for this machine
That said, one can buy this laptop at a price of $790, which translates into Rs. 56,000 in India, via Gearbest.
However, if you choose to go ahead with this machine, do keep in mind that it doesn't feature a 360/180-degree hinge or webcam, which means you might have to shell a bit more on top for the camera.