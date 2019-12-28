Chewing gum-sized X96s is perhaps the smallest Android PC
Science
Shenzhen based B2GO, which manufactures X96, a popular entry-level Android and Windows 10 thin client, has introduced a new TV stick that is almost as small as a pack of chewing gum and can smarten your dumb TV or computer monitor.
Titled X96s, it is one of the smallest Android-powered computers you can currently buy.
Here are more details.
Information
Chewing gum-like size makes it versatile
Measuring at 98 x 33 x 13mm and weighing just 31 grams, the X96s TV stick is barely bigger than a pack of chewing gums. This tiny form-factor allows it to be easily used with wall-mounted TVs or a cramped multi-display setup.
Specifications
Despite the small size, it packs a ton of power
Despite the small form-factor, the X96s packs in a quad-core Amlogic S905Y2 CPU, Mali-G31 GPU, upto 4GB of RAM, upto 32GB storage, a microSD card reader (upto 64GB) and a full-size USB port for connecting with your monitor or TV.
It lets you stream content in 4K Ultra-HD resolution along with support for H.265 decoding and 5.1 Surround Sound output.
Connectivity
It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and runs Android 8.1 OS
The X96s runs on Android 8.1 TV OS and supports all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (v4.2).
It also supports Apple AirPlay, Miracast, DVD, HDMI 2.0, DLNA, ISO Files, as well as NTSC and PAL broadcasting systems.
You can also play 3D games and stream 3D video using the TV stick. However, you should have a compatible TV for that.
Information
Pricing and availability
The X96s Android TV stick is available via Gearbest at Rs. 6,600 for the 2GB/16GB model and Rs. 8,899 for the 4GB/32GB configuration. Moreover, you will have to pay an additional amount of upto Rs. 985 for shipping.