Huawei to launch at least 2 foldable phones in 2020
Science
Huawei is looking to take an early lead in the new category of foldable devices as it aims to launch a couple of foldable phones in 2020 including an all-new Mate X2.
According to a tip-off, the Chinese tech giant will announce the Mate X2 in Q3 2020 after the release of a refreshed Mate X foldable phone sometime around March 2020.
Information
Upgraded version of Mate X to be called Mate Xs
The Mate Xs, expected to go official around Mobile World Congress, will arrive as an upgraded version of the Mate X with an improved hinge, a more resistant screen, LEICA-engineered cameras, 65W fast-charging, and Kirin 990 chipset. Design-wise, it'll remain the same as Mate X.
Durable design
Mate X2 will feature a Galaxy Fold-like design
Meanwhile, as far as Mate X2 is concerned, it will ditch the outward folding design we saw on Mate X to adopt a Galaxy Fold-like inward folding mechanism.
This in-folding design is considered slightly more durable because the fragile, scratch-prone plastic screen guard (that protects the foldable display) is not exposed to dust/foreign subjects all the time as it is on out-folding models.
Other elements
Mate X2 to feature a full-sized phone screen
Though Mate X2 will feature a Galaxy Fold-like folding mechanism, it will be a more compact offering.
Unlike Samsung's foldable phone, which opens out to offer a tablet-sized form-factor, the Mate X2 will provide regular-sized phone screen when unfolded and a smaller size when folded.
On the outside shell, the Huawei phone will also house a secondary screen for showing notifications.
Specifications
It will run on Kirin 1000 chipset
According to reports, the Mate X2 will come with a flagship 5nm Kirin 1000 chipset (also being referred to as Kirin 1020) that is set to launch as the successor to the Kirin 990 5G SoC in 2020.
Further, we can expect to see flagship internals, top-of-the-line cameras, and faster wired as well as wireless charging technology.