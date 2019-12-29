India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Asus 6Z
Flipkart
Google Pixel 3a XL
Mi A3
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
-LRB- MRP: Rs.
-RRB- . The handset looks identical to the Pixel
-RRB- . The phone features a premium all-glass body and sports a 6.09-inch HD + AMOLED display along with an integrated fingerprint
-RRB- . To recall, the phone offers a full-HD + 6.3-inch notched display with a gradient design and a premium all-glass body . It is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon
-RRB- depth sensor . For selfies and video calling, the handset sports a 32MP -LRB- f/2
-RRB- depth sensor . The handset sports a 32MP -LRB- f/2
-RRB- front-facing camera . What's the camera like on Vivo Z1 Pro? . In terms of optics, the Mi A3 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP -LRB- f/1
-RRB- front-facing snapper for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
-RRB- main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
-RRB- main sensor , 8MP -LRB- f/2
-RRB- primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor . On the front, it has a 13MP selfie snapper that supports HDR, AI Portrait mode, and AI Face unlock as well . Redmi Note
-RRB- rear camera with dual-pixel phase detection, OIS, and
-RRB- selfie snapper . The main camera offers 4K recording at
-RRB- ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP -LRB- f/2
,
, a 6-inch full-HD + OLED screen, and support for
, and
, coupled with upto
, dual speakers, and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint
, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on best-sellers like
.
. It is powered by a Snapdragon
. Redmi Note
. To recall, the mid-range handset features a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, a 6.53-inch full-HD + display, and a gradient design . It comes with a
. Up front, there's an 8MP -LRB- f/2
.0
.2
.4
.7
.8
' Sale: Check out the top deals.
'' sale is
's ` Qualcomm Snapdragon
's latest flagship, the 6Z, is up for grabs from Rs.
's low-cost offering, Pixel 3a XL, is available in the sale at Rs.
's popular budget offering, the Redmi Note
's``Qualcomm Snapdragon
10,999
12,499
12,990
12.2
128
14,999
15,990
15,999
27,999
3
3,700
30
30,999
4
4,000
4,030
44,999
5,000
6
64
665
670
675
6Z . The Vivo Z1 Pro is available from Rs.
6Z comes with a motorized dual-lens rear camera comprising a 48MP -LRB- f/1
6Z offers a novel rotating camera module . The Vivo Z1 Pro houses triple rear cameras comprising a 16MP -LRB- f/1
6Z, and Mi A3.
7
712
855
A3 is available from Rs.
A3.
AI Face
AI Portrait
AI-based Game
along with upto Rs.
Always-on
AMOLED
Android One-based Mi
Android One-based Mi A3
Android OS
as against its marked price of Rs.
Asus
battery
chipset , 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage . It also offers a hefty
chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage . Under the hood, it has a
chipset, paired with up to
currently
Days
December 31
display . Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon
EIS
extra discount under the exchange offer . It offers an all-screen design with a 6.4-inch full-HD + display . Behind the screen, the phone runs on
flagship but comes with a plastic body, rear-mounted fingerprint
fps and supports features such as
GB of expandable storage, a
GB of storage, and a
GB of storage, stock Android OS, and a
GB RAM
GB RAM, up to
GB RAM, upto
Google
HDR
Here's a sneak-peek at top deals.
is also offering an additional discount on select models under its smartphone exchange offer.
live with attractive deals available on popular
mAh
Mi A3 offers great camera performance.
MP
MP -LRB- f/1
MRP
Night
Night Sight
Notably, this camera module automatically flips up to also serve as a front-facing camera, offering high-resolution selfies and video recording.
octa-core
OIS
Pixel 3a XL
Pixel 3a XL ,
Pixel 3a XL . In the sale, the
Pro houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP -LRB- f/1
Pro offers a 48MP dual rear camera . The
Pro, is listed from Rs.
Pro.
processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Qualcomm Snapdragon Days
Reader
scanner
Sight, Super-Res Zoom, and Top Shot . Pixel 3a XL offers flagship camera performance . The Redmi Note
smartphones . Under the sale, which ends on
Snapdragon
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon-powered
Super-Res Zoom
that supports 18W fast-charging.
Top Shot
turbo mode.
Vivo Z1 Pro . The Pixel 3a XL sports a
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi
Xiaomi Mi A3
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline