Flipkart's 'Qualcomm Snapdragon Days' Sale: Check out the top deals
Flipkart's "Qualcomm Snapdragon Days" sale is currently live with attractive deals available on popular Snapdragon-powered smartphones.
Under the sale, which ends on December 31, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on best-sellers like Google Pixel 3a XL, ASUS 6Z, and Mi A3.
Flipkart is also offering an additional discount on select models under its smartphone exchange offer.
Here's a sneak-peek at top deals.
Deal #1
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google's low-cost offering, Pixel 3a XL, is available in the sale at Rs. 30,999 (MRP: Rs. 44,999).
The handset looks identical to the Pixel 3 flagship but comes with a plastic body, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, a 6-inch full-HD+ OLED screen, and support for Always-on display.
Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery.
Information
Pixel 3a XL offers flagship camera performance
The Pixel 3a XL sports a 12.2MP (f/1.8) rear camera with dual-pixel phase detection, OIS, and EIS. Up front, there's an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The main camera offers 4K recording at 30fps and supports features such as Night Sight, Super-Res Zoom, and Top Shot.
Deal #2
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi's popular budget offering, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, is listed from Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,999).
To recall, the phone offers a full-HD+ 6.3-inch notched display with a gradient design and a premium all-glass body. It is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it has a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 48MP dual rear camera
The Redmi Note 7 Pro houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie snapper that supports HDR, AI Portrait mode, and AI Face unlock as well.
Deal #3
ASUS 6Z
ASUS's latest flagship, the 6Z, is up for grabs from Rs. 27,999 along with upto Rs. 4,000 extra discount under the exchange offer.
It offers an all-screen design with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. Behind the screen, the phone runs on Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.
It also offers a hefty 5,000mAh battery, dual speakers, and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint reader.
Information
ASUS 6Z offers a novel rotating camera module
The ASUS 6Z comes with a motorized dual-lens rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, this camera module automatically flips up to also serve as a front-facing camera, offering high-resolution selfies and video recording.
Deal #4
Vivo Z1 Pro
The Vivo Z1 Pro is available from Rs. 12,990 as against its marked price of Rs. 15,990.
To recall, the mid-range handset features a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, and a gradient design.
It comes with a Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and AI-based Game turbo mode.
Information
What's the camera like on Vivo Z1 Pro?
The Vivo Z1 Pro houses triple rear cameras comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset sports a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Deal #5
Xiaomi Mi A3
In the sale, the Android One-based Mi A3 is available from Rs. 12,499 (MRP: Rs. 14,999).
The phone features a premium all-glass body and sports a 6.09-inch HD+ AMOLED display along with an integrated fingerprint scanner.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with upto 6GB RAM, upto 128GB of storage, stock Android OS, and a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging.
Information
Mi A3 offers great camera performance
In terms of optics, the Mi A3 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The handset sports a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.