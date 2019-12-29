2020 iPad Pro to get iPhone 11 Pro-like triple-lens camera
Apple's updated iPad Pro models, expected to launch sometime in the first half of 2020, will receive some major camera upgrades.
As per renders shared by reputed tipster @OnLeaks, the upcoming premium tablet will feature a triple-lens camera module identical to the one we saw on the flagship iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Here's more about the 2020 iPad Pro.
Design
2020 iPad Pro will retain the design of its predecessor
The 2020 iPad Pro will retain the design of its predecessor, including slim and proportional bezels, rounded corners, and a flat metal frame. Moreover, the upcoming tablets may even feature the same dimensions as seen in 12.9-inch and 11-inch models from 2018.
However, the rear will now house an iPhone 11 Pro-like triple-lens camera arrangement to offer some distinction from the previous iterations.
Wireless charging?
Apple may offer some models with a glass back
According to leaked renders, the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will likely have an aluminum back while the next-generation 12.9-inch variant may debut with a glass back panel.
The glass back will add a premium feel and even allow Apple to offer wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging functionalities. However, glass is glass and we know it is prone to breakage.
From the grapevine
New chipset, Face ID, and Apple Pencil support
According to rumors, the 2020 iPad Pro models will be powered by an A13X Bionic chipset. Further, like the existing variants, the new tablets should support Face ID and Apple Pencil 2.
Further, the new camera system is said to feature a 3D sensing system that will offer new AR experiences and let you create "reconstructions of [real-world] rooms, objects and people" almost instantly.
Information
The new flagship iPads could launch early next year
According to reports, the new iPad Pro models will launch sometime in March next year. Notably, Apple is also expected to introduce the much-anticipated low-cost iPhone SE 2 alongside these premium tablets.