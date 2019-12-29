Best smartphones of 2019: Is yours on the list?
As far as smartphones are concerned, 2019 has been nothing less than exciting.
Over the past 12 months, we've seen a bunch of capable low-cost smartphones, few futuristic folding phones, and some spec-loaded premium flagships from the likes of Google, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei.
Hence, as we welcome 2020 in a couple of days, it's only fair to recall the best of 2019.
Best design
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung had a patchy start with the Galaxy Fold but since all the fixes, the phone has done fine and managed to sell like hotcakes.
With its novel smartphone-cum-tablet form factor, it confirms that the future of folding tech is going to exciting.
Surely, the $1,980 price tag is steep but you get a new experience with two screens, six cameras, and top-of-the-line internals.
Best camera
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
iPhones have been known for capturing good images but with the versatile triple-lens setup on its latest flagship, Apple has raised the bar for Samsung, Huawei, and Google.
The iPhone 11 Pro offers excellent image processing, better portrait photography, great low-light images, and segment-leading videography capabilities.
And the premium built quality, improved battery life, and lag-free performance make it all the more worthy.
Best specifications
ASUS ROG Phone 2
If specifications are a point of reference, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is hard to beat.
With a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, dual front-facing speakers, in-screen fingerprint reader, customizable LED logo, and a dedicated vapor chamber cooling system, the gaming-centric ASUS flagship even trumps some capable laptops.
What more? The handset also packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery and dual Type-C ports.
Best value buy
OnePlus 7 Pro
With a smooth and fluid 90Hz QHD+ screen, uninterrupted all-screen design, respectable 48MP triple rear camera, flagship-grade performance, great battery performance, and clean software, the OnePlus 7 Pro not only raises the bar for premium flagships but also beats them when it comes the value factor.
At a starting price of Rs. 39,999, it's a blind buy worthy.
Best premium flagship
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung's latest offering, the Note 10+ makes no comprises whatsoever to win our title fo the best premium flagship.
It has a premium glass-metal body, IP68-rated build quality, HDR10-certified QHD AMOLED screen, top-tier internals, dependable all-day battery life, and the best cameras of 2019 as per MKBHD's Blind Camera test.
What more? There's a smarter S Pen, a desktop mode, and even reverse wireless-charging.
Best budget smartphone
Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is undoubtedly the best smartphone in the budget segment. The handset ticks all the right boxes thanks to a bright and sharp full-HD+ screen, premium glass body design, solid battery life, and a gaming-friendly MediaTek Helio G90T processor.
However, it's the promising 64MP quad rear-camera and the affordable price tag that makes the Xiaomi mid-ranger more desirable than others.