#NewsBytesWeeklyRecap: Alexa suggests suicide, messaging app spying, WhatsApp fraud, more
Science
Even as the world celebrated Christmas this week, there were some interesting developments in the sphere of technology.
First, a popular messaging app was alleged to be a spy app of the UAE, then Alexa suggested suicide to a user, and a new kind of fraud surfaced on WhatsApp.
Let's look at all the big stuff from the last week.
News #1
ToTok: A messenger or spy app?
One of the biggest news of the week came from American intelligence officers who told NYT that ToTok, a messaging app used by millions, is actually a spy product of the UAE government.
They claimed the app has been gathering/sending the locations and conversations of its users to the UAE, but its developers refuted the claim.
The jury on the case is still out.
News #2
Alexa suggested a user to kill herself
Along with ToTok, Amazon also drew flak, as Alexa, its digital assistant, told a user to kill herself for the greater good.
Danni Morritt, a paramedic student in the United Kingdom, had asked Alexa about the cardiac cycle, but the AI responded by saying that "beating of the heart is not a good thing" for the planet so she should stab and kill herself.
News #3
New frauds surfaced on the internet
While Facebook stayed out of the news, its messaging service, WhatsApp, did make some headlines after fraudsters used the app to deliver a QR code designed to trick and steal money from people in Gurugram and Hyderabad.
Notably, in another case of online scamming, a 22-year-old techie was arrested after he developed an app that spoofed emails, allowing threat actors to con unsuspecting people.
News #4
Then, Google updated its key products
Google, like every time, released some notable improvements for its products, including a YouTube Studio update to let creators trim uploaded videos and dodge copyright claims.
The company even introduced voice search into YouTube (among other things) and said to be working on a video zooming feature for Google Photos - its cloud backup service.
Information
Google Chrome, Twitter were hit by bugs
Google battled a couple of bugs in Chrome. One of the issues could have allowed an attacker to execute malicious code, while the other renamed secondary profiles. Notably, Twitter also fixed a bug that could have allowed a researcher to match random numbers with profiles.
News #5
Finally, Russia tested its own internet
Earlier this week, Russia made headlines after claiming to have completed the test of its own alternative for the global internet - a move that will mark a major blow on internet privacy and freedom of Russians.
Even China announced that the core of its satellite-based competitor for the US Global Positioning System is ready and should be up and running before June 2020.