India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Alexa
Amazon
Google
Google Photos
Russia
ToTok
YouTube
- its cloud backup service . Then ,
,
, a
, a popular messaging app was alleged to be a spy app of the
, but its developers refuted the claim . The jury on the case is still out.
, had asked
, its digital
, like every time, released some notable improvements for its products, including a
, messaging app spying, WhatsApp
, more.
, then
, there were some interesting developments in the sphere of technology.
, told a user to kill herself for the greater good.
. #NewsBytesWeeklyRecap :
. Even
. Finally ,
. Notably, in another case of online scamming, a
22-year-old
about the cardiac cycle, but the AI responded by saying that``beating of the heart is not a good thing"for the planet so she should stab and kill herself.
AI
also drew flak, as
also fixed a bug that could have allowed a
American
and
announced that the core of its satellite-based competitor for the
Assistant
battled a couple of bugs in Chrome.
came from
China
Christmas this week
Chrome, Twitter were hit by bugs.
Danni Morritt
earlier this week
Even as the world celebrated
Even China
Facebook
First
Fraud
Global Positioning System is ready and should be up and running before
Google Chrome
government . They claimed the app has been gathering/sending the locations and conversations of its users to the
Gurugram
Hyderabad
in the
intelligence officers who told NYT that ToTok, a messaging app used by millions, is actually a spy product of the
June 2020
made headlines after claiming to have completed the test of its own alternative for the global internet - a move that will mark a major blow on internet privacy and freedom of
Messenger
New frauds surfaced on the internet.
NewsBytesWeeklyRecap
NYT
of the biggest news of
of the issues could have allowed an attacker to execute malicious code, while the other renamed secondary profiles . Notably ,
One
or spy app? . Along with ToTok ,
paramedic student
QR
Researcher
Russians
stayed out of the news, its messaging service, WhatsApp, did make some headlines after fraudsters used the app to deliver a QR code designed to trick and steal money from people in
suggested
suggested a user to kill herself . While
suggests
Suicide
surfaced on WhatsApp . Let's look at all the big stuff from
techie was arrested after he developed an app that spoofed emails, allowing threat actors to con unsuspecting people.
tested its own internet.
the last week
the week
to a user, and a new kind of
to match random numbers with profiles.
ToTok: A
Twitter
update to let creators trim uploaded videos and dodge copyright claims . The company even introduced voice search into YouTube -LRB- among other things -RRB- and said to be working on a video zooming feature for
updated its key products.
US
US Global Positioning System
WhatsApp
YouTube Studio
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline