Google Pixel 4a renders: A new design and some surprises
Google is readying its next batch of low-cost smartphones to replace the top-selling Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. And just before the year ends, we have our first look at the Pixel 4a courtesy @OnLeaks and @91Mobiles.
The renders give us a good look at Google's second budget device, revealing a punch-hole design, a bumpy squarish camera module, and a headphone jack.
Design
Google Pixel 4a looks better than the premium Pixel 4
While the Pixel 3a looked identical to the Pixel 3, the trend won't continue with the Pixel 4a. The upcoming low-cost model will feature a slicker-looking punch-hole display and thinner bezels than the ugly forehead design of the flagship Pixel 4.
On the rear, the polycarbonate body will house a square camera hump (identical to the Pixel 4) and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Surprise surprise! A headphone jack on a 2020 smartphone
In 2017, Google removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from its Pixel flagships, joining the fast-expanding list of smartphone makers who have already killed the audio port. However, as a welcome surprise for audio fans, the Pixel 4a (like Pixel 3a) will offer a headphone jack.
Bad surprise
A single camera on a 2020 smartphone?
The rectangular camera housing on the Pixel 4a only shows a single camera sensor as opposed to the dual-lens unit we saw on the Pixel 4.
Surely, the phone is a scaled-back offering but it's an unwelcome move considering even low-budget smartphones now offer multiple perspectives courtesy their triple and quad-camera setups.
On the front, the phone will have a single selfie snapper.
From the grapevine
What else do we know about the Pixel 4a?
Under the hood, the Pixel 4a should pack a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. However, it remains to be seen if Google will opt for the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes with 5G support.
We expect more details to arrive our way in the coming weeks considering the Pixel 4a series should go official around the Google I/O conference in the spring next year.