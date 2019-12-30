Samsung could launch Galaxy S11-series, Fold 2 on February 11
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S11 series, which could be named as Galaxy S20, as well as the new clamshell-like foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 2, would be launched on February 11, according to a new report (via 91Mobiles).
The upcoming premium handsets will be unveiled at an event in San Francisco and will be available by mid-February. However, Samsung is yet to confirm these details.
Here's everything we know about the S11 series
According to leaks and renders, the Galaxy S11, S11+, and the low-cost S11e will feature a Note 10-like punch-hole design but with curved edges and ultra-slim bezels.
The premium Galaxy S11 and S11+ models are tipped to sport 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch QHD AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy S11e is expected to get a full-HD+ 6.4-inch display.
Galaxy S11 series to offer top-of-the-line camera hardware
The high-end S11 and S11+ models are expected to sport a custom 108MP sensor along with a 5x periscope lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle. This arrangement will be aided by a ToF 3D sensor, a dedicated low-light "Bright Night" sensor, and a flash unit.
The S11e will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera but its specifications are unconfirmed as of now.
S11-series to debut Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset
Further, the flagship S11 series will be powered by Qualcomm's newly-launched Snapdragon 865 chipset or in-house Exynos 990 processor, along with 5G support (depending on the region). The handsets should run Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box and pack up to 5,000mAh battery.
From the grapevine
And, here's our roundup of the Galaxy Fold 2
Separately, according to recently leaked images, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a clam-shell design and sport a foldable Infinity-O display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera.
The handset will also offer a secondary display on the outside, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a dual-lens primary camera setup.
Under the hood, it is expected to pack top-tier hardware like the Galaxy S11-series.