Reno 3 Pro v/s OnePlus 7T: Which one to buy?
OPPO has recently launched the Reno 3 series as the successor to its premium Reno 2 smartphones. The new line-up includes a premium Reno 3 Pro model which looks to compete against the popular OnePlus 7T with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, quad-camera arrangement, and dual 5G support.
But is the OPPO mid-ranger better than OnePlus's well packaged and well-priced flagship?
Here's our head-to-head comparison.
Design
OPPO Reno 3 Pro v/s OnePlus 7T
Both the handsets sport modern designs featuring a metal frame and a premium all-glass body. However, there are a couple of visual differences.
The Reno 3 Pro has a punch-hole display with curved screen edges and a more vibrant gradient design on the rear while the OnePlus flagship gets a flat waterdrop notched screen and a matte finish on the back.
Winner: Tie.
Display
All about the screen
The OPPO Reno 3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports DCI-P3 color coverage and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio with 90% screen-to-body ratio.
In comparison, the OnePlus 7T also offers a similar 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen which supports HDR10+ standard and 90Hz refresh rate.
Winner: Again, a tie.
Primary camera
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Reno 3 Pro's quad-rear camera setup comprises a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, and 2MP monochrome camera. Up front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T sports a triple-lens camera including a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto sensor, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.
Winner: Reno 3 Pro.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus 7T comes with the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage. There is also a graphite heat sync pipe for improved thermal management.
In this department, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro trails with an upper-midrange Snapdragon 765G chipset, upto 12GB RAM and upto 256GB of storage.
Winner: OnePlus 7T for its flagship-grade internals.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to biometrics
Under the hood, the Reno 3 Pro packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support and runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7. The phone also gets an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports dual 5G mode.
In comparison, the 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T fast-charging technology, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and dual 4G support.
Winner: Reno 3 Pro.
Information
Pricing: The key factor
In India, the OnePlus 7T costs Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Reno 3 Pro is currently not available in India but it starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.
Our verdict
How things stack up?
Both the Reno 3 Pro and OnePlus 7T offer the latest designs, smooth and fluid 90Hz screens, good cameras, and great battery life. However, the OnePlus handset boasts of faster performance, thanks to its flagship processor while Reno 3 Pro gets 5G support with the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Hence, if you don't need a 5G handset, OnePlus 7T is still your best best!