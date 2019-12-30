Everything Samsung is expected to unveil at CES 2020 event
Samsung invests a lot in research and development. It brought the foldable phone Galaxy Fold in 2019, and it's also working on custom camera sensors that would debut on the Galaxy S11-series.
Beyond these innovations, the company's C-Lab also funds some wild ideas that may or may not turn into reality. Like every year, Samsung will showcase some of these innovative programs at CES.
SelfieType: An invisible virtual keyboard
'SelfieType', by C-Lab Inside, is a virtual keyboard idea that uses the front-facing camera to project an invisible keyboard. A proprietary SelfieType AI engine then analyzes finger movements from the front camera and converts them into QWERTY keyboard-based inputs.
You don't require any additional hardware with it. Though typing blindly on a surface may look weird, but the product has great potential.
Hyler: A smart highlighter
Hyler is a smart highlighter that digitalizes analog texts from paper and sends it to your mobile device.
The idea is to easily collect the information from paper and have it in digital form. The Hyler app on your device will also let you search results and look up words in the linked dictionaries.
However, it's unclear if the highlighter will leave permanent marks.
Other C-Lab Inside programs to be excited about
Alongside SelfieType and Hyler, there are other interesting programs/ideas including 'Becon' which is a home-care, tech product to prevent hair loss, a 'SunnySide' window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight, and 'Ultra V' sensor which records ultraviolet rays to monitor skin exposure.
Samsung will host some C-Labs Outside programs as well
While C-Lab Inside is an in-house idea incubation program, Samsung also has a C-Lab Outside program that supports and funds ideas and innovations from outside the Samsung network.
This year, C-Lab Outside will showcase Circulus, a humanoid robot that provides guidance services and news/weather/search information.
We'll also see FITT healthcare data platform, computer vision-based Vtouch program, and a group video chat application called 'Smoothy'.