#DealOfTheDay: Nokia 4.2 available for just Rs. 7,000 on Amazon
If you are planning to gift yourself or someone a new smartphone with a premium design and pure Android interface, today might be a great time.
Nokia 4.2, which was launched at Rs. 10,990, is currently available for purchase at Rs. 6,975 via Amazon.
The key highlights of the phone include its all-glass body, waterdrop notched design, and stock Android interface.
Here's more.
Pricing
The offer is applicable only on the black color variant
As part of the offer, the Nokia 4.2, in solo 3GB/32GB configuration, is available at Rs. 6,975 on Amazon. However, this offer is only valid on the Black color variant; the Pink Sand model is listed at its old price of Rs. 9,400.
Moreover, to sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also offering up to Rs. 6,500 off on exchange offer.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Nokia 4.2
The Nokia 4.2 comes with a premium all-glass body featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design and a sizeable bezel at the bottom.
On the rear, it houses a vertically stacked dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication.
Further, the phone offers a 5.71-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Always-On Display support, a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
On the imaging front, the Nokia 4.2 houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
To capture selfies, the phone offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras of the phone are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Finally, here's a look at the internals
The Nokia 4.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs stock Android Pie as part of Android One program and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
In addition, the phone offers all latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.