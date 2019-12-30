WhatsApp's Delete Message feature will work only on group chats
Science
We know WhatsApp is working to introduce a new 'Delete Messages' feature (also referred to as Self-disappearing Messages) that automatically deletes/destructs the sent messages after a pre-determined time period.
However, contrary to earlier reports, popular tipster WABetaInfo has said that the feature is being offered as a cleaning tool for group chats and it won't be available for individual users.
Explained
Group admins will have access to the feature
The 'Delete Messages' tool will be available under the Group Settings menu and admins can use it to clean the chat group.
As per WABetaInfo, admins will be able to select a time frame for which they want the messages to last before they get automatically deleted.
Notably, admins will also have the option to turn off the feature.
Information
Admins will have five time intervals to choose from
Group admins will get five options to set the timer for self-disappearing messages: 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year. So, if an admin selects the 1-hour option, every message sent in that particular chat will disappear after an hour.
Details
The feature won't leave a trace on deleted messages
Unlike the existing 'Delete for Everyone' option available on WhatsApp, the 'Delete Messages' feature doesn't leave a trace. So, when you manually delete a message, the chat window shows that the message has been deleted. But with the 'Delete Messages' feature, no such information will be displayed.
Essentially, it'll work the same as the 'self-destructing messages' feature available on Telegram and Signal messaging apps.
Information
Previously, reports said individual users will also get this feature
Last month, WABetaInfo said that the disappearing messages feature has been renamed as 'Delete Messages', and it will be available for both admins and individual users. However, in the latest report, the WhatsApp-focused blog has said the new feature won't be available for one-on-one chats.