Realme X50 to house 64MP quad rear camera: Details here
Realme is all set to launch the X50 5G smartphone in China on January 7.
In the latest update, the key specifications of the upcoming phone have been leaked online, revealing a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery.
Previously, a leak also revealed the presence of a punch-hole design and 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.
Design and display
The handset is tipped to offer segment-leading 120Hz display
Up front, the Realme X50 is tipped to offer a dual punch-hole design featuring a 6.67-inch curved screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
On the rear, it will offer a quad-lens camera unit housed in a 3D curved Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The handset could also get p2i hydrophobic protection to provide some splash resistance.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Realme X50 is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with support for 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP dedicated macro camera.
On the front, the dual punch-hole setup is expected to accommodate a 32MP main camera and a secondary 8MP lens.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X50 will draw power from a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It is expected to house a solid 4,500mAh battery with an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that promises 70% charge in 30 minutes.
Furthermore, the handset should come with a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, what will be the pricing?
According to the leak, the Realme X50 will cost CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 22,000) for the entry-level 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, and CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 28,000) for the top variant with 8GB/256GB configuration.
Meanwhile, the company will reveal the official details on the launch event itself, which is slated to happen on January 7.