SpaceX's Mars rocket prototype will fly in 2-3 months
Science
As the world continues to celebrate the holiday season, SpaceX is working hard to get the next prototype of its giant Mars rocket, Starship, ready.
Over the weekend, Elon Musk, the founder of the company, shared more about the development of the prototype and confirmed that it will be taking to the skies within the next few months.
Here's all about it.
Starship SN1
Starship SN1 prototype being developed in Texas
After retiring the first prototype, Starship Mk1, the SpaceX team has moved to the next, lighter and stronger, prototype with a simpler nomenclature - Starship SN1 (or serial number 1).
The vehicle is being developed at the company's test facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and is moving rapidly towards testing, at least according to Musk, who spent the last weekend with the development team.
Domes
Three different domes for the rocket ready
While Musk didn't share a complete picture/video of the prototype in development, he did put its dome on display - the part that sits on the top.
"Was up all night with SpaceX team working on Starship tank dome production (most difficult part of primary structure)," the billionaire tweeted on December 28.
Then, on Monday, he shared another clip, with two more similar domes.
Twitter Post
Here is Musk's update
Almost three now. Boca team is crushing it! Starship has giant dome 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qTN2TU02pb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019
Flight
Flight in 2-3 months from now
Having said that, Musk also noted that the SN1 prototype will be ready to take to the skies in 2-3 months.
The details are limited, but this is expected to be a high-altitude flight, not orbital, to test the take-off and landing capabilities of the vehicle.
Notably, Starship Mk1 was expected to nail this flight, but it blew its top in November.
Information
Starship SN2 will be developed in an enclosed facility
Along with Starship SN1, SpaceX is also working on the SN2 prototype and has plans to move it into an enclosed facility in January 2020 to dodge winds that could affect production in Boca Chica.
Plan
Crewed Starship flight also slated to happen next year
Now, if the development/testing of SN series goes according to the plan, SpaceX will begin the work on Super Heavy, the liquid-oxygen powered booster that will propel the rocket into space.
Then, it will use the combination of the advanced-stage prototype and booster to fly a crew of humans into orbital space and back sometime next year.
Final Starship
This will lead to the development of final Starship
The orbital flight and the ensuing tests will help SpaceX prepare the final version of Starship (with 6 Raptor engines) and Super Heavy (with 37 Raptor engines).
That rocket (and its siblings) will eventually be utilized to fly humans and cargo weighing up to 100 tons for building bases on Moon and Mars and make humans a multi-planetary species.