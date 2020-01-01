OPPO F15 to be launched in India soon: Details here
Science
As an addition to its mid-range premium F series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO is working to launch the F15 in India sometime soon.
In the latest update, OPPO Mobile India has posted a teaser video on YouTube, announcing the device and hinting at its launch in early 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Claims
Will it be a rebranded version of OPPO A91?
Notably, the official teaser reveals that the handset will feature an edge-to-edge waterdrop notched design and quad rear camera setup, similar to what we have seen on the OPPO A91 that was launched in China recently.
According to several reports, the Chinese tech giant is likely to introduce the F15 in India as a rebranded version of the OPPO A91 itself.
Information
The handset will be priced around Rs. 20,000, claims report
Separately, 91Mobiles, citing some retail chain sources, has claimed that the OPPO F15 will be launched in India by January-end and will be priced around Rs. 20,000. However, there is no official word on the pricing of the handset in India yet.
Design and features
Meanwhile, here's what OPPO A91 offers
To recall, the OPPO A91 comes with a waterdrop notched design featuring an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
On the rear, the gradient finished glass panel houses a respectable 48MP quad rear camera setup and an LED flash.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
A91 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
Lastly, it offers all latest the connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.