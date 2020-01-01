Xiaomi Mi Watch Color smartwatch unveiled: Details here
As the latest addition to its portfolio of wearables, Xiaomi has introduced a new smartwatch in China.
Dubbed as the "Mi Watch Color", the new device comes as a sportier version of the Mi Watch that went official in November.
Xiaomi hasn't shared the full specifications and pricing of the new smartwatch, but the official teasers have revealed some key details.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Mi Watch Color: At a glance
Unlike the Mi Watch that came with an Apple Watch-like design, the Mi Watch Color takes a sportier approach with a circular case like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Huawei Watch GT 2.
As per teasers, the Xiaomi wearable will sport a 1.39-inch screen with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution. Moreover, it will also offer some level of water resistance.
Information
The watch will come with replaceable straps
The Mi Watch Color will be offered with replaceable straps that will be available in silver, gold, and black color options. Users will also be able to customize the watch face depending upon their preferences.
Features
The smartwatch will offer health-focused features
Going by the official teasers, the Mi Watch Color is likely to offer all standard fitness tracking features. It should also offer real-time heart-rate monitoring, thanks to the dedicated sensor packed in the bottom of the case.
We also expect the wearable to support smartphone pairing and allow users to access maps, notifications, and other functions.
Information
Mi Watch Color will go on sale from January 3
Though Xiaomi has unveiled the new Watch Color, it is yet to reveal the full specifications and features of the smartwatch. Perhaps, some of these details and the pricing information will be known on January 3 when the watch goes on sale in China.