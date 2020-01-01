OPPO A5 2020 becomes cheaper by up to Rs. 1,000
Science
In an attempt to push sales, Chinese tech giant OPPO has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly A5 2020 smartphone in India.
Citing retail chain sources, 91Mobiles has claimed that the handset has received a price-cut of up to Rs. 1,000 and that it would be applicable to all the brick-and-mortar stores from today i.e January 1, 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Information
First, a look at the new prices
With the latest price reduction, the 3GB RAM variant of the OPPO A5 2020 will be up for grabs at Rs. 11,490 (current price: Rs. 11,990) and the 4GB RAM model will be available at Rs. 12,990 (current price: Rs. 13,990).
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling OPPO A5 2020
To recall, the OPPO A5 2020 comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design with a thin bottom bezel up front. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad rear camera setup on the OPPO A5 2020 comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Finally, here's a look at the internals
The OPPO A5 2020 is fueled by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
In addition, the phone offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.