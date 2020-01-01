WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from today
Science
WhatsApp is withdrawing support for a number of dated smartphones from today.
According to its official support page, the Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on Windows Phones after December 31, 2019; the app has been unavailable for download on the Microsoft Store since July 1, 2019.
Moreover, WhatsApp will also become unusable on some older versions of Android and iOS from February 2020.
Back up
Here's how you can secure your chats
If you're a Windows Phone user, you're probably worried about losing your WhatsApp chat history. However, there is an option by which you can securely back up all your chats and information.
Simply open the chat you wish to save and tap on Info or Group Info (in case of group chat). Now click email chat history to export your chat.
End of an era
WhatsApp ends support for Windows operating system
WhatsApp is ending support for all Windows-based phones after December 31. This means if you own a Nokia Lumia or a similar handset, you may not be able to create a new account from today i.e. January 1.
The primary reason for withdrawing support for these devices is because WhatsApp "will no longer actively develop for Windows Phone OS."
Information
WhatsApp is also killing support for older Android, iOS versions
As per the company's support page, WhatsApp will also stop working on devices running Android 2.3.7 and older as well as iOS 8 and older after February 1, 2020.
No service
Will WhatsApp stop working on these phones after service ends?
No, WhatsApp will not immediately stop working for your Windows phone from today or February 1 (for eligible Android and iOS devices), but the app will not receive any further updates.
Moreover, you will not be able to create a new account or re-verify an existing one. The company has also said that some of the features "may stop functioning at any time."
Information
JioPhone, JioPhone 2 will continue to run WhatsApp
Further, the Facebook-owned company confirmed that it will continue to offer support for select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including the popular JioPhone and its successor, the JioPhone 2.