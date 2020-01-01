#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's photos reveal key details
We know Samsung is geared up to launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite as affordable variants of the full-fledged flagship models.
Over the past few weeks, we have heard a few rumors regarding the specifications and price of these low-cost models. And now, some live images of the Note 10 Lite got leaked that revealed all the key details.
Take a look.
Design & display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance
According to the live images, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will bear a center-aligned punch-hole design that we saw on the Galaxy Note 10.
However, unlike the premium flagship, the Lite model will sport a non-curved screen, a prominent bottom bezel, and a square camera bump.
Further, as per rumors, the handset will come with either a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.
Information
The handset will also come feature a built-in S Pen
Going by the images, there is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Hence, we can either expect to see an in-screen sensor like the Note 10 or a side-mounted reader like the S10e. Moreover, the Note 10 Lite will also come with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.
Camera
The phone will get a triple-lens rear camera
Further, according to the live images, the square camera setup on the Note 10 Lite will comprise a triple-lens unit and an LED flash.
The arrangement is likely to offer a standard main sensor, a telephoto lens, and another wide-angle camera. However, the specifications are unclear as of now.
On the front, the phone will house a single selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.
The phone is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run on Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box.
We expect the phone to come with all the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
Information
Note 10 Lite to be priced under Rs. 50,000
According to a previous leak, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost EUR 609 (approximately Rs. 47,900) for the base-end 6GB RAM model. As for availability, the phone will launch sometime around mid-January.