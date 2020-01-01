Huawei P40 Pro to feature a massive seven cameras
In a bid to take on Samsung's upcoming S11 series, arch-rival Huawei is preparing to launch its flagship P40 smartphones in the first quarter of this year.
In the latest development, a render of P40 Pro has surfaced on the web, revealing a new quad curved screen with punch-hole design and a total of seven cameras.
Design and display
Huawei P40 Pro: At a glance
According to the render, the P40 Pro will bear a punch-hole design on the front to house a dual-lens camera unit. However, the edges of the screen will not only be curved on the sides but also on the top and bottom to offer a novel quad curved finish.
Further, the display is tipped to measure between 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch.
For the shutterbugs
The phone will offer a total of seven cameras
The leaked image reveals that P40 Pro will feature a rectangular camera bump that we have seen on S11 and S11+ renders.
This arrangement will house a penta-lens setup, which will comprise a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF sensor, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens.
On the front, the phone will house a dual-lens selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The P40 Pro is likely to be powered by the Kirin 990 flagship chipset which was announced at the IFA 2019. This SoC also comes with an integrated 5G modem, meaning the phone will support the next-generation mobile network out-of-the-box.
Moreover, Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business has said that P40-series smartphones would run on the in-house HarmonyOS instead of Google's Android.
Other model
Here's what to expect from the standard P40
Separately, according to Slashleaks contributor @Rodent950, the standard P40 will get a Kirin 990 and a screen. It will sport a 40MP main camera, 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 3D ToF sensor. On the front, it is tipped to house a 32MP camera.
The phone will support 27W SuperCharge wireless charging technology and 40W Supercharge wired fast charging.