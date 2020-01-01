OPPO may soon launch its own smart TV
Chinese tech giant OPPO is actively diversifying its product portfolio, and it could now venture into smart television space.
The company wants to foray into this fast-growing segment with an aim to take on the rivals like Xiaomi and Huawei in its home country and other key international markets like India.
Here's more about OPPO's plans.
Future plans
OPPO to build its own ecosystem
Recently, OPPO held a conference in China with the theme of "Integrating the ecological and intelligent future."
The event highlights suggested that the company plans to enrich its own product line and build an ecosystem that could comprise smartphones, IoT products, wearables, and perhaps a smart television as well.
However, OPPO has not categorically announced anything about its plans to launch a TV.
Present scenario
The market is bullish for large screen TVs
Judging from the current market situation, consumer demand for smart, large-screen display devices, especially smart televisions, is growing.
Many competing brands like Huawei, Motorola, and Nokia, have already ventured into this segment while established players like Xiaomi are setting new sales records.
Hence, OPPO is unlikely to miss this opportunity, considering the smart television market is growing in both China and India.
Data
Xiaomi shipped over 10 million televisions in 2019
To put things into perspective, Xiaomi recently announced that it shipped over 10 million televisions in 2019, breaking all previous television sales records in China. In India too, the company holds about 33% of the market share, which is more than double of Samsung's share.
OnePlus TV
OPPO's subsidiary has also launched its smart televisions
OPPO's subsidiary brand OnePlus also recently debuted in the smart television segment by globally launching its premium OnePlus TVs in India in September last year.
The flagship Android-based televisions have done reasonably well in a price-sensitive market like India despite their premium price tags.
Hence, OPPO's arrival in this industry is just a matter of time.