Samsung's future smartphone could offer an expandable screen: Details here
Science
If you are already sold on how the Galaxy S11 looks like or are saving up for Galaxy Fold 2, you would be amazed by what Samsung might have in store in the coming years.
The company has filed a patent for a smartphone with an expandable display that can be pulled out for a larger screen surface.
Here is how it will work.
Key details
Here's what we know about the patent
According to the patent, you would be able to change the size of the screen with the help of a moveable backside plate that will house a flexible display.
The smartphone will also come equipped with a dedicated sensor that will "recognize a change in the touch input coordinate in real-time" to calculate the change in the screen size.
Information
The phone will also pack a host of sensors
As per the patent, the new smartphone will also pack a gesture sensor, gyro sensor, atmospheric pressure sensor, magnetic sensor, an accelerometer, a grip sensor, a color sensor, an infrared sensor, a biometric sensor, a temperature sensor, a humidity sensor, and a luminance sensor.
Practicality
Is the design feasible? What are its use cases?
With this novel design, Samsung could deliver one smartphone that offers multiple display sizes. Hence, depending on your use case (say, playing games, or streaming videos, or surfing the web), you could alter the screen size of the device.
As for practicality, we already have televisions that feature rollable displays. Hence, a smartphone with an expandable display is indeed possible.
In the future
When will Samsung release such a phone?
While a patent filing doesn't guarantee that a product is in the works, it certainly does weigh in on the idea of a possibility.
Will Samsung ever release a phone like this? We don't know.
But surely, the patent is a good indication that the company is working on new designs and applications as it aims to take lead in this futuristic flexible form-factor.