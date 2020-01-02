Samsung Galaxy M21's key specifications leaked: Details here
As an upgrade to its popular mid-range Galaxy M20 smartphone, South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy M21, according to SamMobile.
The publication has claimed that the upcoming smartphone, which bears the model number M215F, will house a triple rear camera setup and offer up to 128GB of storage.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy M21: At a glance
As of now, it is unclear if the Galaxy M21 will retain the Infinity-V style notched design of its predecessor or feature a different design.
We can expect the phone to offer a full-HD+ display, along with a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
Meanwhile, the report has revealed that the handset will be offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Unlike the Galaxy M20, which houses a 13MP dual-lens rear camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to offer a triple rear camera module. The details about the camera sensors are not known at the moment.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Galaxy M21 will be powered by an in-house Exynos 9610/Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone is said to run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and will offer an all-day battery life.
In addition, it should feature all the standard connectivity options including support for dual-SIMs (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, how much will it cost?
There is no word regarding the pricing of Galaxy M21 as of now. But, considering the upgrades, we expect it to carry a slight premium over the Galaxy M20, which starts at Rs. 9,999.
Once launched, the phone will go up against Realme 5 Pro, OPPO A5 2020, and Redmi Note 8 Pro.