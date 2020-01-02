LG patents smartphone case with a built-in flexible display
Science
While the likes of Samsung and Huawei are looking to take an early lead in the foldable smartphone market, LG is exploring a different route.
The South Korean tech giant has filed a patent for a unique smartphone case that comes with a built-in flexible display and can be attached with your handset to offer an additional screen.
Here are more details.
Information
About the patent
Notably, LG Electronics had filed a design patent with The Hague International Design System and the WIPO Global Design Database on June 26, 2019. The document was published on December 27, 2019 and is entitled "Case for mobile phones."
About the product
Here's how the case will work
The folding case can be attached to a compatible smartphone via a small flap on the side.
With the movable flap, you can place the phone on the case to have a dual-screen form-factor or expand the case to use the full display surface alongside the smartphone screen.
And when not in use, you can wrap the case around the device.
Practicality
What is the use case of this design?
With a foldable display case, you have an option of multiple displays. For example, you can use the large flexible screen to watch a video, edit a document, surf the web, and play a game.
Simultaneously, you can also use the phone to send a WhatsApp message or answer calls.
Do you know?
The patent also reveals an LG phone with punch-hole design
The smartphone mentioned in the patent features a dual punch-hole design to house two front-facing cameras and ultra-slim bezels. However, since LG currently doesn't offer any smartphone with this design, we can expect the company to try new designs for its handsets in 2020.