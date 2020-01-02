Realme X2 Pro (6GB RAM variant) goes on sale
Chinese tech giant Realme has launched the most affordable variant of its first-ever flagship handset, the X2 Pro, in India.
The smartphone, which was till now available with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage options, is now up for grabs with 6GB/64GB configuration also.
The key highlights of the handset include its 64MP quad rear cameras, 90Hz display, 50W fast-charging technology, and flagship grade internal hardware.
Pricing
First, a look at the pricing and offers
As for the pricing, the 6GB/64GB model of the Realme X2 Pro is available at Rs. 27,999 via Flipkart.
Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail 10% additional discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card and up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange offer.
Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the handset are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.
Design and display
A look at the Realme X2 Pro
The Realme X2 Pro features a waterdrop notched design and an ultra-slim bottom bezel up front. On the rear, the gradient finished glass panel houses quad cameras and dual-LED flash.
The phone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Cameras
The phones houses segment-leading 64MP quad rear camera setup
For photography, the X2 Pro houses a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, the smartphone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
Moreover, the main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Realme X2 Pro is fueled by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging technology.
Furthermore, it offers all the latest connectivity options, such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.