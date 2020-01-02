Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo teaming up to enable file-sharing without internet
Even years after the launch of Apple's AirDrop, Android users don't have a native solution to transfer files without using the internet.
There are some third-party file-transfer apps like SHAREit, but not everyone you meet may have a dedicated platform to send/receive movies, music, pictures or documents.
Now, to tackle this problem, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO have announced a new "Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance".
Goal to enable one-tap seamless cross-brand file transfer
As part of the alliance, the three mobile giants will release a unified system for seamless wireless transfer of files across their devices.
This means that a Xiaomi phone owner would be able to send a file, be it a full-length movie or an audio file, to another individual using a Vivo or OPPO device and vice versa.
No internet or ad-packed apps would be needed
Once the innovative file transfer system is in place, users would get a one-touch option to send their files.
The whole process would work without using the internet or any kind of third-party application, as the tech will use the involved phones' Bluetooth for pairing and WiFi P2P (Peer-to-Peer) connection for sending the data.
It will transfer at an average speed of 20MB/s.
Power consumption will also stay on the lower side
Among other things, the tech will also keep the power consumption of the devices on the lower side, despite using their Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities for sending files.
Also, as WiFi P2P technology does not interrupt the Wi-Fi connection, the device won't go offline, which means you will be able to browse the web even while sending files.
Roll out will begin from February 2020
The new transfer technology, which sounds a lot like AirDrop but for three specific brands, will be rolled out in February 2020.
Initially, Vivo phones will get the feature, then Xiaomi and OPPO will be following the suit, enabling the new transfer ecosystem on their new phones.
Other Android phones, meanwhile, would have to rely on third-party solutions.
Google is also working on a native file-sharing solution
That said, it is worth noting that Google is already working on Fast Share, its own AirDrop-like solution, to aid other Android phones. However, as of now, it is unclear when the tech would debut officially in the market.