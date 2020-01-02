LG's rollable TV can be pulled down from the ceiling
Science
LG is betting big on the idea of rollable TVs. Last year at CES, the company showcased a 65-inch television that rolled up from an aluminum base.
And now, at the upcoming CES 2020, the company will unveil the latest iteration of its rollable TV line that rolls down from the ceiling.
Here are the finer details.
Design
LG's rollable TV is aimed at maximizing space
LG's new rollable television, which packs a 65-inch 4K OLED display, is designed to maximize space. According to the company, the TV "can be pulled down when desired and rolled up when not in use."
However, it remains to be seen how LG has resolved the ceiling-height issue considering an 8 or 10-feet ceiling-mounted TV would be too high for comfortable viewing.
Information
New LG TVs with built-in sound systems
Meanwhile, for home buyers, LG is bringing an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display that will pack an 11.2 channel system. There is also a 77-inch 4K Film Cinematic Sound and Wallpaper OLED with a wafer-thin screen and an embedded sound system.
Flexi displays
The company is also bringing displays designed specifically for flight
Alongside the flagship rollable TV, LG is also bringing a bunch of new displays, including three designed specifically for flights.
The company will introduce 55-inch OLED video walls for airplane cabins, a 55-inch full-HD Transparent OLED display that will serve as an aisle partition as well as a screen, and a 65-inch 4K Bendable OLED screen that is designed for the first class.
Information
LG will unveil displays for commercial spaces and automobiles
At CES 2020, LG will also showcase its Plastic OLED displays for the automotive industry. For commercial spaces, the company is launching its interactive in-TOUCH displays, including an 86-inch screen that acts as an e-whiteboard and can read the inputs from four pens simultaneously.