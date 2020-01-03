Honor 9X teased in India, to be launched soon
Huawei's sub-brand Honor is working to launch its premium mid-ranger, the Honor 9X, in India sometime soon.
In the latest development, the Chinese tech giant has activated a landing page on Flipkart with hashtag #ItsMyX, suggesting the launch of the new handset in the country.
Separately, the company has also teased the arrival of the phone from its Twitter handle.
Here are more details.
Twitter Post
First, a look at the official teaser
Your love story with the #HONOR X Series has only been growing stronger since the launch of the first X series smartphone. But now, it’s time to take it to a level far beyond any myth and fairy tale! Your love’s coming back soon! #ItsMyX pic.twitter.com/axZTJUe3Lb— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 2, 2020
Design and display
Here's what Honor 9X offers
Honor 9X comes with an edge-to-edge screen with no notches and bezels, achieved by adopting a pop-up mechanism for selfie camera. On the rear, the gradient finished glass panel houses a vertically stacked triple camera.
The handset features a 6.59-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Besides that, it houses an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, the Honor 9X houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie camera.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at up to 60fps.
Internals
And, what about the internals?
The handset draws power from a Kirin 710F octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging technology.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, what is the pricing?
At present, there is no word on the pricing of Honor 9X in India. However, given that the smartphone starts at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 14,000) in China, we expect it to arrive at a similar price in India.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Realme X, OPPO K3, and Redmi K20.