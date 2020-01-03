Vivo S1 Pro, with 48MP main camera, launched in India
As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Vivo has launched the S1 Pro in India today.
The handset, priced at Rs. 19,990, will go on sale tomorrow via all major online as well as offline stores across the country.
The key highlights of the phone include its 48MP quad rear camera, 32MP selfie snapper, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Design and display
Vivo S1 Pro: At a glance
Vivo S1 Pro features a familiar waterdrop notched design with an ultra-slim bottom bezel up front. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a diamond-shaped quad camera module with LED flash.
The smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad rear cameras on the Vivo S1 Pro comprise a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the handset offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Vivo S1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and offers?
As for the pocket pinch, the Vivo S1 Pro, in solo 8GB/128GB configuration, is priced at Rs. 19,990.
Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail 10% cashback using ICICI Bank cards and one-time free screen replacement (on offline purchases).
Lastly, the phone goes up against Redmi K20, Realme XT, and Samsung Galaxy A50s.