Telegram's latest update brings new privacy and customization features
Popular instant messaging app Telegram has released a new update for iOS and Android that brings dozens of new privacy features, customizations, and improvements.
In the latest version (5.13), the WhatsApp rival has introduced features like Theme Editor 2.0, Send When Online, predefined color themes, improved location sharing, support for podcasts, and some dedicated add-ons for Android and iOS apps.
Customizations
Theme Editor 2.0 and new predefined colors
The new Theme Editor 2.0 lets you change the style of elements in chats and add gradient colors to message bubbles and background.
You can also share your theme with friends so that they can help you tune it further.
However, if you don't wish to do a whole lot of editing, you can simply pick from the new predefined color schemes.
Utility features
Send When Online, and improved location sharing
The new update also adds a Send When Online feature that lets you schedule messages to be sent when your recipient comes online.
However, this option works only if the recipient hasn't turned off his online status.
Telegram has also updated location sharing to make finding venues easier. Now, you can easily select a location/place by simply tapping on it.
Information
The new version also gets support for podcasts and audiobooks
While you can already share up to 1.5GB files on Telegram, the new update will remember your last position when resuming playback of podcasts and audiobooks longer than 20 minutes. You also get a 2x button to fast-forward your podcasts/audiobooks.
Exclusive features
Further, the Android app gets some dedicated add-ons
Telegram for Android gets a dedicated toggle option that helps you activate/de-activate night mode. Maps have received support for dark mode while navigation animations have been refined.
Like on iOS, Android users can now select a portion of the message text to copy/share, instead of the full text.
This version also gets a multi-sharing option, the ability to chose video quality and other improvements.
Information
There is something new for iOS users as well
On iOS, Telegram can now let you adjust the font size across the app. The update also adds support for an external browser, iOS Share Sheet support, and cache-clearing shortcuts. You also get a redesigned Storage Usage page and a toggle button to switch accounts.